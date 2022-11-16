Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $159.96 million and $32,443.05 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

