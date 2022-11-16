Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 645,973 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

