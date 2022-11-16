Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) to Issue GBX 8.40 Dividend

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 464.80 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.55. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 893 ($10.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a market cap of £890.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($9.99) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($9.85).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

