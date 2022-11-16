WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.30 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $447.29 million and $38.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.01642542 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.35 or 0.01727859 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04477505 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $38.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

