WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.54

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $447.41 million and $38.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.01653161 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049989 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.01767019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04481042 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $20.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

