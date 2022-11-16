WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.77

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,605 shares changing hands.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

(Get Rating)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.