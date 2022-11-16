Wrapped Cardano Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $11.57 billion and $83,433.17 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,878,841 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33187633 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $129,692.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

