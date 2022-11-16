Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.41 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $11.41 billion and approximately $122,739.89 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,865,128 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34166915 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $105,505.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

