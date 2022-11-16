Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $43,650.95 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02332526 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $26,218.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

