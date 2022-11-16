Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.