Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $275.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.