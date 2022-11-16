Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $205.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

