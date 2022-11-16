Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Xcel Energy Profile

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

