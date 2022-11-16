XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Northland Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities to $2.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 182.45% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.
XOS Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,996. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOS (XOS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.