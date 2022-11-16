XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Northland Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities to $2.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 182.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,996. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 600.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

