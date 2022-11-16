XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $58.14 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $58.14 million and approximately $646,330.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,577.17 or 0.99989367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010591 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00238536 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of XYO is 0.00474864 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $957,319.72 traded over the last 24 hours."

