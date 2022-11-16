Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Mana Capital Acquisition by 2,364.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 616,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 591,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mana Capital Acquisition alerts:

Mana Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAAQR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.