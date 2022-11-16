Yakira Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xeris Biopharma worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $34,000.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
