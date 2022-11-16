Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $431,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 242,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

