Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 9th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

