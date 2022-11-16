YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.93 million and $169.43 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00006639 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,061.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

