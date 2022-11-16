Zcash Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Zcash has a market cap of $615.15 million and approximately $39.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.17 or 0.00237819 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00088317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

