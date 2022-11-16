ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $374,611.85

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $374,611.85 and approximately $22.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00242675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00087695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

