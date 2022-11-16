Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 39.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 444,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,515. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

