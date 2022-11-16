Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Head to Head Analysis

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Invitae -617.65% -39.04% -17.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zicix and Invitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $460.45 million 1.86 -$379.01 million ($13.84) -0.25

Risk & Volatility

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Zicix has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zicix and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitae 3 9 0 0 1.75

Invitae has a consensus price target of $8.04, indicating a potential upside of 128.49%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Zicix.

Summary

Invitae beats Zicix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

