Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Trading 28.3% Higher

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) rose 28.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.45 and last traded at 0.45. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.40.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.
