Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 124,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 152,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.85. 263,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

