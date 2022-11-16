Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.32. 15,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.30. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,264 shares of company stock worth $26,916,310. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

