Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $398.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.29 and its 200-day moving average is $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

