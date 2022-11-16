Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 1,003,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

