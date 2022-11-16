Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,255,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,024,000 after acquiring an additional 129,487 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 133,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,951. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

