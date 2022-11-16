Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 329,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

