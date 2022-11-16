ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.41.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Read More
