Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.02. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,645 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Citigroup cut their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 76.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $7,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

