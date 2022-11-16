Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.02. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,645 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Citigroup cut their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 76.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $7,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

