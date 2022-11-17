1,310 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $372.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,004. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.81.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

