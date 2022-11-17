180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

ATNF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

