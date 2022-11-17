1,874 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $9.03 on Thursday, reaching $257.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

