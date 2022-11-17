20,336 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,710,000.

BSCR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

