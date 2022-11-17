224,115 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Farmland Partners makes up 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,510. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.46 million, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

