2,396 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average is $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.