2,402 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

