2,476 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 11,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,248. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

