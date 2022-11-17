30,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,292,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,201,000 after buying an additional 1,147,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.