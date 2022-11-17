3,125,500 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Infosys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 62,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,824. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

