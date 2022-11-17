33,690 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

