3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,999. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

