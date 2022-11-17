40,016 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

