40,471 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $10.02 on Thursday, reaching $276.75. 79,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,468. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

