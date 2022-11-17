4,635 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.67. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,768. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

