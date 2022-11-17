4,900 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JCI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

