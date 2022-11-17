49,424 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Acquired by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GTO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,702. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

